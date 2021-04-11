MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol said it was able to find one of the drivers suspected of racing in the Lowry Hill Tunnel overnight, but no arrests have been made.
The agency responded to the tunnel on Interstate 94 around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. A trooper attempted to pull one of the vehicles over, but the driver did not stop.
The State Patrol said the trooper did not give chase “in the interest of public safety.”
“State Patrol is working to identify the vehicles and drivers involved in this incident,” the agency said in a statement.