MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say two men are dead following a shooting early Monday morning in south Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of East 28th Street and 14th Avenue South, in the city’s Phillips neighborhood. The shooting occurred as unrest and looting spread to south Minneapolis from Brooklyn Center, where officers shot and killed a 20-year-old Black man on Sunday during a traffic stop.

Arriving officers found a car crash at the intersection. Inside one of the cars was a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at at the scene. The other car was empty.

Nearby, officers found another man lying down in the middle of the road, about a block away. The second victim had also been shot. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Later, a third person showed up at a hospital, also suffering from a gunshot wound.

So far, no arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

The unrest in south Minneapolis overnight targeted the areas looted last summer following the death of George Floyd. Authorities say there were several shooting calls in the overnight hours.

In response, state officials moved Operation Safety Net into Phase 3, activating every officer available to stand guard around the Twin Cities. The ramp up to Phase Three was initially planned for closing arguments and deliberation during the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering Floyd. Monday marks the third week of testimony in the trial.