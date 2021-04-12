MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott says President Joe Biden has offered support following the deadly police shooting of a 20-year-old Black man during a traffic stop.
On Monday, Elliott shared a picture on Twitter, saying that he spoke with the White House on the phone and appreciates Biden reaching out to offer his administration’s support.
Just got off the phone with the @WhiteHouse. I appreciate @POTUS reaching out to offer his administration’s support. pic.twitter.com/ejrttTOhlI
— Mayor Mike Elliott (@mayor_elliott) April 12, 2021
In a press conference Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reportedly said that the Biden administration is “saddened to hear about the loss of life at the hands of law enforcement in Minnesota yesterday.”
Psaki says Biden will share his thoughts on the incident later Monday.
A curfew has now ended in Brooklyn Center and the Minnesota National Guard has been activated a day after Daunte Wright was pulled over for a traffic violation and was later shot after he attempted to drive off, according to police.
Wright was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the officers involved were believed to be wearing activated body cameras at the time of the shooting.
The incident, which occurred just miles from where George Floyd died, resulted in clashes between protesters and police. Looting and unrest also spilled into Minneapolis.