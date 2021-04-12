MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With an expected curb in the number of Johnson & Johnson vaccine shots available to Minnesotans in the near future, the state reports there have been 1.42 million people who have completed their vaccine series, and an additional 664,299 that have received at least one dose.

As of Monday, Minnesota has administered 3,344,456 doses of vaccine.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported a total of 1,994 more cases and two more deaths due to the virus.

The latest figures of those hospitalized show 161 Minnesotans in ICU, a figure not seen since the turn of the new year and a sharp increase in just the last few days. Near the beginning of March, that figure dipped below 40.

The figures show hospitalization figures decidedly on the rise, with an average of 9.3 new daily hospitalizations per 100,000 residents. Anything above eight hospitalizations per 100,000 is considered high risk.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 544,046 positive cases and 6,959 deaths.

The state’s rolling average positivity rate is now at 6.7%; at the start of March it was at 3.5%. Anything above 5% is considered cause for increased caution. Additionally, the rate of community spread remains high, with 45.5% of cases reported with no known source of exposure. The line of caution is drawn at 20%.

According to MDH, Minnesota processed 24,232 COVID tests since the last reported figures. Since the pandemic began, more than 3.83 million Minnesotans have been tested.

The current tally also indicates that 84% of seniors (age 65 and older) in Minnesota are now vaccinated. The state also reports that 47% of Minnesotans age 16 and older have already received at least one dose.

The state has a Vaccine Connector program to help notify you when a vaccine becomes available to you. People who sign up for the connector may also be randomly selected for one of the state’s community vaccination sites.