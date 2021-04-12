MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin is set to enter its third week on Monday, a day after another Black man was fatally shot by police in the Twin Cities, sparking unrest and looting along the some of same streets damaged after the death of George Floyd.

The recent police shooting happened Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn Center, a suburb just north of Minneapolis. According to local police, officers pulled over a man, later identified as 20-year-old Daunte Wright, and discovered he had an outstanding warrant. As officers attempted to arrest him, Wright got back into his car, at which point an officer shot him. Wright drove a few blocks before crashing into another car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED: Protesters Clash With Police In Brooklyn Center After Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting

With the Twin Cities already on edge amid the Chauvin trial, Wright’s death sparked protests and unrest in Brooklyn Center, with demonstrators clashing with police. A number of stores in the city were looted overnight, and the unrest spread to south Minneapolis, where some businesses along Lake Street were targeted. This was the same area that sustained significant damage last May in the nights following Floyd’s death.

Minneapolis police reported a number of shootings overnight. One of the shootings on the city’s south side left two men dead and another person injured. In response to the unrest, state officials have pushed Operation Safety Net, which was set up specifically for the Chauvin trial, into Phase 3. This means that all available officers — from the Minnesota National Guard to state and local agencies — will be deployed. Phase 3 was initially intended for closing arguments/deliberations in the trial.

RELATED: 2 Killed In South Minneapolis Shooting; Several Reports Of Gunshots Overnight

On Monday, prosecutors in the Chauvin trial could rest their case after calling their final witnesses, who are expected to be another medical expert and one of Floyd’s relatives, who could give “spark of life” testimony. After that, the defense could begin making its case, calling experts and perhaps Chauvin himself.

Defense attorney Joe Tamburino, who is not affiliated with the case, says that it’s likely the former Minneapolis police officer will take the stand. “There’s a number of points that can only get across if he testifies,” Tamburino said. “Without his testimony, I think it’s going to be difficult [for the defense] to prove some things or establish certain points…Just in reality, that jury is going to want to hear from Chauvin.”

Court is slated to resume around 9:15 a.m., and WCCO-TV will be streaming full coverage on CBSN Minnesota. Jason DeRusha will anchor the gavel-to-gavel coverage while Tamburino provides legal analysis.

RELATED: Watch Gavel-To-Gavel Coverage Of The Derek Chauvin Trial

Last week, the state called a number of medical experts, use of force experts and Minneapolis police officers to the stand, including Chief Medaria Arradondo. The Minneapolis police chief said that Chauvin was breaking department policy when he knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than 9 minutes while Floyd lay prone and handcuffed outside a south Minneapolis convenience store, where he had allegedly tried to pass a fake $20 bill.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other former officers involved in the arrest are also charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin. Their trial is slated for August.

RELATED: ME Who Ruled Floyd’s Death A Homicide Testifies

The defense is trying to argue that Floyd did not die because of Chauvin’s knee on his neck, but due to underlying health conditions and a drug overdose. Investigators told the court that they found pill in the squad car that officers tried to Floyd into. The pills were showns to contain methamphatmine and fentanyl. Additionally, the medical exmainer who performed the autopsy on Floyd said he suffered from an enlarged heart and hypertension.

Still, one of the medical experts who testified last week, Dr. Martin Tobin, a nationally renowned expert on the lungs and breathing, told the court that a healthy person restrain the way Floyd was would have died.