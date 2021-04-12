MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Damage from the overnight looting and vandalism following the killing of 20-year-old Daunte Wright by Brooklyn Center police extends for miles.

The stores at Shingle Creek Crossing, located just two miles from where Wright was fatally shot, were closed and blocked off Monday morning as many of them had been broken into. Down the street at Shingle Creek Center, there were bullet holes in the windows that were still intact. Workers cleaned up the glass from others.

Ten miles south, business owners in the Uptown district in south Minneapolis were also cleaning up. The owner of Iron Door Pub, at the intersection of Lake Street and Lyndale Avenue, says his business was looted.

“They took some cases of booze, I’m not sure what else they took,” he said.

The Bank of America and Chicago Lake Liquors were also looted overnight. Uptown and the Lake Street corridor were both heavily hit in the riots last May following the death of George Floyd.

Jamie Liestman and her team at John Fluevog Shows on Hennepin Avenue near Lagoon Street were getting ready to board up their store for the fourth time in under a year. It was vandalized last May.

“Well, here we go again,” Liestman said. “We have a lease, and we’re going to try to stick it through, and hopefully there will be justice for our community.”

National Guard tanks lined Lake Street during the day Monday, as businesses prepare for what they hope will be a peaceful night.

A curfew will be in effect for all of Hennepin, Ramsey, Anoka and Dakota counties from 7 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday – which means more than two-million people should not go out unless they have an essential reason.

Five-hundred personnel with the Minnesota National Guard have been activated in the past day. Many were already in place for the Derek Chauvin trial.