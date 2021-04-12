Derek Chauvin TrialJudge Says Defense's Case Will Begin Tuesday
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds of protesters gathered for a second night outside of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, one day after one of the city’s officers shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.

A curfew took effect at 7 p.m. in Hennepin County, as well as Anoka, Dakota and Ramsey counties. Protesters were undeterred as they chanted outside of the department, which was fenced off. In addition to Brooklyn Center police officers, state troopers and members of the Minnesota National Guard were stationed outside of the police department.

Around 7:45 p.m., a dispersal order was issued.

A second dispersal order was issued just after 8 p.m.

A third dispersal order was given at about 8:20 p.m., but to no avail.

Wright was pulled over for expired tabs Sunday afternoon, according to Police Chief Tim Gannon, and after officers learned of a warrant for his arrest, they asked him to exit his vehicle. Body camera footage released Monday showed Wright try to get back into his car after an officer attempted to handcuff him.

Another officer pulled out her gun and pointed it at Wright while yelling “Taser,” the video shows. She then shot Wright before saying, “Holy s**t, I just shot him.”

The officer has been placed on administrative leave and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating Wright’s death.

The incident resulted in clashes between protesters and police Sunday night. Looting and unrest also spilled into Minneapolis.