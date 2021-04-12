MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds of protesters gathered for a second night outside of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, one day after one of the city’s officers shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.

A curfew took effect at 7 p.m. in Hennepin County, as well as Anoka, Dakota and Ramsey counties. Protesters were undeterred as they chanted outside of the department, which was fenced off. In addition to Brooklyn Center police officers, state troopers and members of the Minnesota National Guard were stationed outside of the police department.

An officer just removed the Thin Blue Line flag from outside the police department @WCCO pic.twitter.com/LphYxf2TUV — David Schuman (@david_schuman) April 13, 2021

Around 7:45 p.m., a dispersal order was issued.

Enforcement of the 7pm curfew (roughly 50min ago) now appears to be imminent. Hundreds of protesters are still outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department. Crowd doesn't appear to be going anywhere.@WCCO https://t.co/81Ib4SGbMk — Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) April 13, 2021

A second dispersal order was issued just after 8 p.m.

ATTENTION: Public safety at the Brooklyn Center Police Department and on Humboldt Avenue have issued a second dispersal order. Clear the area. A curfew is in effect in Hennepin, Ramsey, Anoka and Dakota counties. Go home or you will be arrested. #MNOSN #OperationSafetyNet — Minnesota OSN (@MinnesotaOSN) April 13, 2021

A third dispersal order was given at about 8:20 p.m., but to no avail.

LISTEN: Crowd jeers loudly as police make a dispersal order. It’s the third one tonight, no one’s moving. Curfew was 7pm pic.twitter.com/ZKKt8Pck2z — David Schuman (@david_schuman) April 13, 2021

Wright was pulled over for expired tabs Sunday afternoon, according to Police Chief Tim Gannon, and after officers learned of a warrant for his arrest, they asked him to exit his vehicle. Body camera footage released Monday showed Wright try to get back into his car after an officer attempted to handcuff him.

Another officer pulled out her gun and pointed it at Wright while yelling “Taser,” the video shows. She then shot Wright before saying, “Holy s**t, I just shot him.”

The officer has been placed on administrative leave and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating Wright’s death.

The incident resulted in clashes between protesters and police Sunday night. Looting and unrest also spilled into Minneapolis.