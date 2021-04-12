MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The overnight unrest in Brooklyn Center following the officer-involved shooting death of a 20-year-old man has pushed the launch Operation Safety Net into its next phase earlier than planned.

In the early morning hours, state law enforcement leaders said they’ve activated everyone they can to stand guard around the Twin Cities area.

This was originally the plan for when closing arguments and jury deliberation in the Derek Chauvin trial began. But as the looting and unrest spilled into Minneapolis, officials decided the extra enforcement was needed now, not later.

“You will see a robust assortment of national and local state officials working together over the next two or three days while we prepare for the trial and further unrest from the Brooklyn Center officer-involved shooting,” Department of Public Safety’s John Harrington said.

Officials say the added enforcement will be to stop further destruction and protect people’s right to protest.

The incident started Sunday afternoon when Brooklyn Center Police say Daunte Wright was pulled over for a traffic violation; they say he had an outstanding warrant.

Police then say Wright started to drive off when an officer shot him and he crashed into another car.

His mother says her son had just called her, asking about the car insurance, when the police told him to put the phone away.

Authorities say officers attempted life saving measures, but Wright died at the scene.