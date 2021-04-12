MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On the last day of the prosecution’s witnesses, a nationally recognized expert testified that Derek Chauvin’s use of force against George Floyd was both deadly and unreasonable.

Seth Stoughton, a professor at the University of South Carolina School of Law, testified that no reasonable officer would have used the neck restraint and the prone restraint against Floyd.

There was also a cardiology expert that testified for the prosecution.

Most prominently, though, was the testimony of Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd. He offered emotional testimony as he introduced family photos, including a baby picture with his mother. There was a basketball photo from a Florida Community College, and one with his daughter Gianna.

Philonise Floyd says his brother was devastated by their mother’s death in 2018.

“George just sat there at the casket, and he was saying, ‘Mama, Mama,’ over and over again,” he said.

Chicago cardiologist Dr. Jonathon Rich also spoke to the neck restraint, saying he believes Floyd would have lived and his “death was absolutely preventable.”

Monday morning began with a motion by the defense in the aftermath of the the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, asking for them to be sequestered. Derek Chauvin’s defense attorney said all of the jurors should also be questioned about the incident.

“The problem is that the emotional response that this case creates sets the stage for the jury to say, ‘I am not going to to vote not guilty because I am concerned about the outcome,'” Nelson said.

Judge Cahill rejected both requests, saying jurors could misinterpret any actions he took, reasoning that they could surmise there was a greater threat to their safety.

The defense is expected to wrap up their case later this week, with closing arguments expected Monday, one week from today.