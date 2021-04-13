MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the third night in a row, people gathered outside of the Brooklyn Center Police Department Tuesday to protest the police killing of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

People are passing out hand warmers, PPE and snacks to the crowd at the #JusticeForDaunteWright rally/march pic.twitter.com/saWLkNT4nw — Erin Hassanzadeh WCCO (@erinreportsTV) April 13, 2021

The officer who fatally shot Wright during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon, Kim Potter, resigned from the department Tuesday, as did Police Chief Tim Gannon.

Washington County Attorney Pete Orput, who has been asked to handle potential prosecution in Wright’s death to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest, said he expects to make a charging decision Wednesday.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department for a Justice for Daunte Wright rally Tuesday evening. The group marched to the FBI building in Brooklyn Center, then back to the police department, chanting, waving flags and displaying signs along the way.

Group stands on top of FBI sign with BLM flag as crowd chants “black youth they matter here.” #DaunteWright #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/p8KDWlwfLq — Erin Hassanzadeh WCCO (@erinreportsTV) April 13, 2021

Just before 9 p.m. — still one hour before curfew begins in Brooklyn Center — tensions began to rise, and law enforcements started to give dispersal orders for unlawful assembly.

State patrol telling group to disperse for unlawful assemble and are continuing flash bangs. Group largely staying put pic.twitter.com/E0ef9RqCcl — Erin Hassanzadeh WCCO (@erinreportsTV) April 14, 2021

Police began arresting protesters just before 9:10 p.m.

According to public safety coalition Operation Safety Net, 34 people were arrested for unlawful assembly Monday night. Outside of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, officers fired tear gas and “less lethal” rounds at protesters after multiple dispersal orders.

Though the countywide curfews enacted Monday night were not repeated Tuesday, several metro cities put their own curfews in place, including Brooklyn Center. That curfew is set to begin at 10 p.m.