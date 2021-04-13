MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The mayor of Brooklyn Center on Tuesday accepted the resignations of Police Chief Tim Gannon and Kim Potter, the officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright.

The former chief said Potter made a mistake and used her gun instead of a Taser.

Also on Tuesday, the family of George Floyd left the courtroom to stand in solidarity, extending their hands to a family mourning Wright’s loss.

“To the Wright family just letting you all know from the Floyd family you all have our condolences, we will stand in support with you all,” said Philonise Floyd.

Two families, brought together because of the loss of loved ones.

“If ever there was a time when nobody in America should be killed by police, it was during this pinnacle trial of Derek Chauvin,” said Attorney Ben Crump.

Wright’s family is still processing the events that led to their loss.

His mother tearfully remembered the moment time stood still: when the friend who was with him when he was stopped by Brooklyn Center Police answered his phone.

“She pointed the phone towards the driver’s seat and my son was laying there, unresponsive. That was the last time I’ve seen my son, that was the last time I heard from my son and I’ve had no explanation since then,” said Daunte’s mother, Katie Wright

What they do have is support from a family that has been where they are headed.

A connection they didn’t know they had; Floyd’s girlfriend, Courteney Ross, was Daunte’s teacher for two years at Edison High School.

“It hurt me to my heart, Daunte was a beautiful child. He might not have been an angel but he was our angel,” said grandmother Angie Goldson.

Another provided a shoulder to cry on while they work together for change.

“At some point we need change, at some point we need better policing, at some point we need officers to be held accountable, charged and convicted,” said Brandon Williams, George Floyd’s nephew.

Attorney Ben Crump is representing both families. He would like to see a federal investigation into policing in Minnesota.