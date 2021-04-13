MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Lynx announced Tuesday the team’s season will begin at Target Center on May 14. They’ll take on the Phoenix Mercury.
The WNBA plans to play a 32-game season this year. The league played a shortened season in a “bubble” last year.
The Lynx’s 2020 season came to an end with a semifinal loss to the Seattle Storm, who would go on to win the championship.
The team spent the offseason loading up in free agency, signing Kayla McBride, Natalie Achonwa and Aerial Powers. The Lynx also traded away Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and Odyssey Sims.
Ticketing information for the upcoming season has not yet been released.
