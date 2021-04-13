Breaking News:Brooklyn Center Police Officer & Chief Resign Effective Immediately Following Daunte Wright Shooting
By WCCO-TV Staff
COVID-19, Karl Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Karl-Anthony Towns is set to miss the Timberwolves’ rescheduled game against the Brooklyn Nets as he marks a year since his mother, Jacqueline Towns, died of COVID-19.

Jacqueline Towns battled the virus for more than a month before she died on April 13, 2020. At the time, the Towns family said in a statement, “Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced.”

The Timberwolves announced Monday Karl-Anthony Towns would miss the Nets game, which was originally set for Monday night but postponed to Tuesday afternoon following the fatal police shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

After the game was rescheduled, the Wolves confirmed Karl-Anthony Towns still plans to sit out.

Karl-Anthony Towns himself tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this season, missing 13 games as he recovered from the virus.