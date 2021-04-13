MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright has resigned. Kim Potter’s resignation comes two days after she shot the 20-year-old during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center.

Potter’s resignation from the Brooklyn Center Police Department comes after a 26-year career with the force.

“She is devastated over this,” longtime co-worker Brian Peters said.

Peters was an officer for the Brooklyn Center Police Department from 2003 to 2015, often going out on calls with Potter.

“Kim doesn’t have a mean-spirited bone in her body,” he said.

Peters, who is part of Potter’s defense team, says she was known for volunteering her time to different causes like Special Olympics.

“She was very passionate about helping victims of domestic assault. She was just a problem solver,” he said.

In resigning from the department Tuesday, Potter said, “I have loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability, but I believe it is in the best interest of the community, the department, and my fellow officers if I resign immediately.”

WCCO asked Peters about the bodycam video showing that Potter grabbed her gun, not her Taser. Asked what he thought was going through her mind at that moment, Peters said he hesitated to speculate.

“When you’re struggling with someone, your mind races 0 to 100,” he said.

Peters says officers have their gun on their dominant side, and a Taser is typically brightly colored to distinguish it apart from a firearm.

“I do know the tasers at Brooklyn Center … they have a handle and a trigger but, again, the handle is a little bit different,” he said.

Peters said he does not believe Potter ever faced discipline in their time together on the force. He also said she was meeting with her attorney Earl Grey Tuesday.

“I know Kim made a tragic error she’ll have to live with for the rest of her life,” he said.

Peters told WCCO that Potter helped train new officers and has served as the president of the Brooklyn Center Police Officers Association. WCCO reached out to the association for comment but did not hear back.