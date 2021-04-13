MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — The officer who shot and injured Jacob Blake Jr. in Wisconsin last summer will not face charges and will not be disciplined. And as of the start of April, he has been back on the job.
Blake was shot by Kenosha Officer Rusten Sheskey in August while Blake was about to get into an SUV during a domestic dispute. Blake was shot seven times.
Police say an outside agency reviewed the shooting and found the officer acted within the law and was consistent with training.
“I know that some will not be pleased with the outcome,” Chief Daniel Miskinis said. “However, given the facts, the only lawful and appropriate decision was made.”
Blake was left paralyzed and has filed an excessive force lawsuit. Blake’s federal complaint against Sheskey, the only defendant, is seeking unspecified damages.
