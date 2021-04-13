MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves game that was postponed by the NBA Monday due to the police killing of Daunte Wright has been rescheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
The Wolves announced Tuesday the game against the Brooklyn Nets will be played at 3 p.m. at Target Center.
There will be no fans at the game. The team said fans who bought tickets for this game will get a full refund.
The Twins and Wild also postponed games scheduled for Monday in the wake of the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Wright by Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter during a traffic stop.
The Twins earlier announced the team will play its scheduled game against the Boston Red Sox Tuesday at 1:10 p.m. The postponed game from Monday has been tacked on to Wednesday’s game as part of a doubleheader.