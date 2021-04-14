MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The City of Minneapolis will not impose a mandatory curfew Wednesday evening, after curfews were called Monday and Tuesday nights in the wake of the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright.

However, Brooklyn Park announced another curfew will be in effect Wednesday starting at 10 p.m. and lasting through 6 a.m. Thursday.

On Monday, curfews were announced for Hennepin, Ramsey, Anoka and Dakota counties, accounting for a total population in excess of 2.5 million. On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz said there would be no mandatory curfews, but a number of cities announced them anyway, including Minneapolis, St. Paul, Brooklyn Center, Columbia Heights, Crystal, Maple Grove, and Robbinsdale.

Minneapolis authorities said residents should call 612-673-5335 with any tips about suspicious activity in Minneapolis that do not require an immediate response.

About 40 people were arrested on Monday night amid continuing demonstrations at the Brooklyn Center Police Department, and about twice that many were arrested Tuesday night.

The unrest comes following the shooting death of Wright, which happened during a traffic stop around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Wright was pulled over for expired tabs, according to then-Police Chief Tim Gannon (who tendered his resignation on Tuesday). After officers learned of a warrant for his arrest, they asked him to exit his vehicle. Body camera footage released Monday showed Wright try to get back into his car after an officer attempted to handcuff him.

Kim Potter, who also resigned Tuesday, pulled out her gun and pointed it at Wright while yelling “Taser,” the video shows. She then shot Wright before saying, “Holy s**t, I just shot him.” She was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident resulted in clashes between protesters and police Sunday night. Looting and unrest also spilled into Minneapolis.