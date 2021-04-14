MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the fourth consecutive evening, the intersection outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department is the epicenter of calls for justice over the deadly police shooting of Daunte Wright. Here are the latest updates:

9:47 p.m.: The scale of law enforcement presence Wednesday is larger than the previous three nights of protests.

Curfew in Brooklyn Center starts at 10pm. While we've seen people leave the protest, we've also seen people just now show up. Another clash with law enforcement feels inevitable. @WCCO #DaunteWright pic.twitter.com/aP36iYIdXV — Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) April 15, 2021

Long line of National Guard vehicles immediately south of the Brooklyn Center police department. Stationary for now. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/UP4kjWuU9j — David Schuman (@david_schuman) April 15, 2021

9:28 p.m.: A third dispersal order is given.

9:17 p.m.: A second dispersal order is given to the crowd.

9:10 p.m.: Law enforcement declare an unlawful assembly outside the BCPD building.

8:15 p.m.: Officials with the public safety coalition Operation Safety Net (OSN) say some people in the crowd are shooting fireworks and throwing items at law enforcement, while some are working to take down a fence around the police station.

5 p.m.: A few hundred people gathered to share their message Wednesday, as Minnesota National Guard troops watched from the other side of barriers.

“These are my people, and right now we’re just hurting right now,” Prior Lake resident Quinn Redeemed said. “We really want to see change. We want to feel it in our soul, in our gut soul, where they don’t have to verbally tell us or the news don’t have to come and tell us that this has happened. As a Black community right now, we want to feel it in our gut.”

Some feel some justice has begun. Former officer Kim Potter posted bond and got out of jail Wednesday night, just hours after she was charged with second-degree manslaughter by the Washington County Attorney’s office and arrested by agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

But others feel she got off easy, starting with her being able to step down from her job.

“The lady say it was a mistake, everyone made mistakes, but we need her to be fired,” said Alexander Peters, who lives near the police department. “They do need her to be fired, not resign, they don’t need resignation.”

Halfway through the protest, Hennepin County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, agitating some protesters. A potential clash is why some nonprofits, like Trey Pollard’s We Push for Peace, is back here again.

“We was kind of in the back of the front line of protesters because that’s where the water bottles and the bricks and stuff is being thrown, so that’s what we trying to prevent from happening,” Pollard said.

As community groups continued to feed neighbors and those attending the rally, the mood near the police station began to grow hostile.

The potential for another night of unrest lingered in the air – with curfew just a few hours away.

“We don’t have to tear stuff up in order for our voices to be heard,” Pollard said.

Forty people were arrested Monday during the second night of protests, and 79 were arrested Tuesday night.