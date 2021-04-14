MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Paul Mayor, Melvin Carter, announced closures of four city streets to vehicle traffic to support physically distant outdoor activities this spring and summer on Wednesday.
According to a recent statement from the city of St. Paul, the closures are created to support walking and biking in and around three City of St. Paul park areas.
The areas include Como Regional Park, Phalen Regional Park and Cherokee Regional Park, as well as the southbound vehicle lane along Mississippi River Boulevard.
The closures start this weekend April 16-18 and run through mid-July.
“Now more than ever, safe outdoor spaces for recreation and exercise are critical to our collective health and wellbeing,” said Carter. “We invite our residents, workers, and visitors to join us in utilizing these spaces as we move through these challenging times together.”
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic starting this weekend April 16-18 through mid-July:
- Como Regional Park — East Como Lake Drive from East Como
- Boulevard to Lexington Parkway.
- Phalen Regional Park — East Shore Drive from Johnson Parkway to Arlington Avenue.
- Cherokee Regional Park — Cherokee Heights Boulevard from Baker/Chippewa to Annapolis.
- Mississippi River Boulevard – Mississippi River Boulevard from Ford Parkway to Pelham Boulevard (southbound vehicle traffic lane will be closed to vehicles, northbound vehicle lane will remain open to vehicle traffic and driveway access).
According to city officials, these roads have been identified as areas where closures would not impact emergency and essential service traffic.
