MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list, the team announced Wednesday.
The Twins signed Simmons to a one-year contract this past offseason. He’s hitting .355 this season.
The Twins announced last week that some players and staff had received their COVID-19 vaccine.
#MNTwins players & staff received their COVID-19 vaccine thanks to Cub Pharmacies. pic.twitter.com/8SejlILbus
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 9, 2021
Simmons has expressed skepticism regarding the COVID-19 vaccine on his personal Twitter account.
I’ve received some questions and some requests regarding the vaccine. And for personal reasons and past experience I will not be taking it or advocating for it. I hope I don’t have to explain myself. And hope you all make the best decision for you and your family’s health
— Andrelton Simmons (@Andrelton) March 26, 2021
One of the Twins’ top prospects, outfielder Alex Kirilloff, will serve as the team’s 27th man for Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox, the team also announced Wednesday.
JT Riddle has also been recalled from the Taxi Squad.