By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Alex Kirilloff, Andrelton Simmons, Coronavirus In Minnesota, COVID-19, Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list, the team announced Wednesday.

The Twins signed Simmons to a one-year contract this past offseason. He’s hitting .355 this season.

The Twins announced last week that some players and staff had received their COVID-19 vaccine.

Simmons has expressed skepticism regarding the COVID-19 vaccine on his personal Twitter account.

One of the Twins’ top prospects, outfielder Alex Kirilloff, will serve as the team’s 27th man for Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox, the team also announced Wednesday.

JT Riddle has also been recalled from the Taxi Squad.