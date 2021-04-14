MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Water Gremlin signed a stipulation agreement Wednesday which requires the company to implement training and safeguards, as well as pay a $325,000 civil penalty.
The agreement recognizes that the company, located in White Bear Township, failed to take reasonable steps to prevent pollutants and hazardous waste from leaking into the environment.
The company has completed 31 corrective actions regarding its handling of lead, lead-contaminated hazardous water, TCE-contaminated hazardous waste, used oil, and used oil-contaminated materials.
“The agency remains focused on ensuring Water Gremlin complies with all rules and regulations, including those outlined in numerous enforcement agreements since 2019. The MPCA continues to review Water Gremlin’s permit application to ensure the company will meet stringent environmental regulations,” said Darin Broton, director of communications for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
RELATED: Legislative Auditor: MN Pollution Control Agency Did Not Inspect Water Gremlin As Often As It Should
“Working through the MPCA provided us with a clearer understanding of the changes they wanted to see to improve upon our environmental program. We have implemented all of them,” said Mary Gail Scott, the environmental, health, and safety director for Water Gremlin. “Water Gremlin is committed to providing a safe and environmentally sustainable operation, for our employees and the local community.”
Water Gremlin released unsafe levels of toxic chemicals in White Bear Township for over 15 years.
