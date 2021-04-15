MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota reported 2,736 additional cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths on Thursday. Over 2.16 million eligible Minnesotans have received at least one vaccine dose.
The update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the cumulative case count to 549,830 and 6,989 total fatalities.
Meanwhile, the state has administered over 3.4 million vaccines; 49% of those eligible have been fully inoculated, while 33.7% have completed the series. Nearly 85% of those 65 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, while 53% of those between 50 and 64 have had at least one shot.
The seven-day average positivity rate sits at 7% as of April 6; hospitalizations have been climbing in the past few weeks, with 11.3 admissions per 100,000 residents. As of Thursday afternoon there were 699 people in Minnesota hospitals with the virus, with 168 in ICU. A total of 28,750 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.
In the past 24 hours, more than 46,000 COVID-19 tests have been processed.