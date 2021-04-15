MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Interstate 94 westbound is closed in St. Paul Thursday night due to a traffic incident.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the highway is closed at Interstate 35E. It’s expected to remain closed until 11:45 p.m.
Traffic is being diverted onto northbound 35E.
Check back for more details in this developing story.
