MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Lynx added forward Rennia Davis out of the University of Tennessee with the ninth pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft Thursday night.
The 6-foot-2 Davis averaged more than 17 points and almost nine rebounds a game in her senior season, earning her All-SEC First Team honors.
The Lynx kick off the season May 14 at Target Center.
Davis is the latest addition in a busy offseason for the Lynx. The team signed Kayla McBride, Natalie Achonwa and Aerial Powers and traded away Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and Odyssey Sims.
