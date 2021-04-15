Derek Chauvin TrialBoth Sides Rest Their Case, Closing Arguments Set For Monday
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Minnesota Lynx, Rennia Davis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Lynx added forward Rennia Davis out of the University of Tennessee with the ninth pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft Thursday night.

The 6-foot-2 Davis averaged more than 17 points and almost nine rebounds a game in her senior season, earning her All-SEC First Team honors.

The Lynx kick off the season May 14 at Target Center.

Davis is the latest addition in a busy offseason for the Lynx. The team signed Kayla McBride, Natalie Achonwa and Aerial Powers and traded away Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and Odyssey Sims.