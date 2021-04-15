Derek Chauvin TrialBoth Sides Rest Their Case, Closing Arguments Set For Monday
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Benson Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding Cienna Pittman, a 14-year-old it believes is heading towards the Twin Cities metro area.

Police say she was last seen on Tuesday around 3:55 p.m. getting into a car at her residence in Benson.

Credit: Benson Police Department

Pittman was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, black Under Armour long-sleeve shirt, and black leggings. Officials say she has a full left arm tattoo, the word “Honey” on her wrist, and stars on both of her front shoulders. She has a nose piercing, one in her belly button, and two in her ears. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs roughly 110 pounds.

If you have information about Pittman’s whereabouts, please call 911.