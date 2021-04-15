MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Amidst a time of great division, a west African native and his wife are working to unite Minnesota in a very creative way.
Tani and Emmanuel Boateng are opening up a new store Friday at Mall of America.
It’s called United People Apparel, a venture run by immigrant entrepreneurs and it’s full of merchandise that represents Minnesota as a melting pot.
It was the political and social unrest of 2020 that inspired the couple.
“I think what we are trying to remind each other is we are all human beings, we are human beings first. So we are celebrating that love for humanity so that is what United People Apparel is all about,” said Tani Boateng.
Tani’s husband, Emmanuel, felt the same way.
"When we can all put away our differences and realize we all need each other to live, I think we can go far and that is what I think this brand is standing for," Emmanuel Boateng said.
United People Apparel is on the west side of the Mall of America on the third floor, W368. Their shelves are stocked and they are ready to receive customers Friday morning.