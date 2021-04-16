MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crowds were back on the streets Friday night protesting the police-shooting death of Daunte Wright, and a predominately peaceful night suddenly turned after one of the fences surrounding the police building was momentarily breached.

At the police department in Brooklyn Center, an estimated thousand protesters gathered. There was originally supposed to be no curfew issued for the city Friday night, but the city ended up issuing a last-minute mayoral emergency proclamation imposing a city curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

IMPORTANT: The city of @BrklynCenterMN has issued a mayoral emergency proclamation imposing a citywide curfew starting at 11:00 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021 until 6:00 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021. — Minnesota OSN (@MinnesotaOSN) April 17, 2021

Roughly around 9:30 p.m., the outer fence surrounding the building was breached, which was then followed by reports of deployment of flash grenades and chemical irritant. Officials say the fence perimeter was quickly reinstated.

Just before 10 p.m., law enforcement on the scene called for a dispersal order. Soon thereafter, National Guard soldiers moved into the area, and a number of protesters were taken into custody, WCCO’s Reg Chapman reports.

A U.S. District Judge, earlier Friday evening, ruled that the Minnesota State Patrol was not allowed to arrest, threaten to arrest or use physical force against journalists, after the ACLU filed a motion asking for a temporary restraining order to stop law enforcement from targeting reporters.

For six nights in row now, people have been protesting the death of Duante Wright at the hands of a former Brooklyn Center police officer. She shot and killed him during a traffic stop on Sunday. She has since been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

A group marched near the Brooklyn Center police station earlier Friday, chanting the names of other Black Americans killed by police. They eventually made their way back to the station and gathered around the barriers surrounding the building.

Right now, more than 3,000 soldiers are helping law enforcement respond to the Daunte Wright shooting and the Derek Chauvin trial.

This evening, people also gathered to pay their respects to Wright at the place where he died. Some added flowers to the growing memorial that now stands in the spot where an officer shot Wright inside his car.

Another vigil happened about an hour earlier in Columbia Heights, where Wright used to attend high school. Students and community members gathered at a park to listen to speakers and walk in silence in his honor.