MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Columbia Heights community is gathering for a vigil in Kordiak Park Friday at 4 p.m. to remember former student Daunte Wright.
Daunte Wright was a 20-year old Black man who was shot and killed last Sunday by white former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter after attempting to get back in his vehicle.
According to the event’s Facebook page, there will be a few speakers followed by a silent walk around the park in honor of Wright, his family, and the grieving community.
A group of Columbia Heights teachers, Superintendent Zena Stenvik and Columbia Heights Mayor Amáda Márquez Simula are said to be working together to facilitate a safe all-ages event.
According to the Facebook page, the event is for many in the community, who are struggling to find words big enough to hold their grief, pain, and frustration from the recent killing of Daunte Wright.
Márquez Simula shared her condolences with the Columbia Heights community in a comment on the events page.
“So many in our community are heartbroken over his death. This tragedy comes while so many of us are carrying the heavy burden of the trial of Derek Chauvin who killed George Floyd,” said Márquez Simula. “We want to help our community grieve and process the deep hurt we are experiencing.”