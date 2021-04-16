MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – FBI Minneapolis has reported nearly a dozen banks and ATMs being burglarized since Sunday, April 11.
According to authorities, the crimes have been classified as burglaries and not robberies because they’ve occurred when the bank or ATM facilities are closed or after hours with no one around.
The FBI is seeking help in identifying two specific burglars in the photos below.
Anyone with information regarding this burglary is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324), or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.
