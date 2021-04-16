MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hutchinson police say an officer, who was dragged by a man in a vehicle and struck with a hammer, is now recovering at home. Charges are expected to be filed soon in the incident.
According to Hutchinson Police Chief Tom Gifferson, Officer Steve Sickmann was hospitalized on the day of the incident and released on the same day. Sickmann has been with the department for 31 years.
Police were called to a Menards store just before 2 p.m. Wednesday after an employee was attacked by the suspect with a piece of lumber following a dispute over face masks. The suspect left, and was soon spotted by an officer in the parking lot of a nearby Walmart.
The suspect, a 61-year-old man, led the officer on a slow-speed chase that ended near the Hutchinson Mall off Highway 15 and Freemont Avenue Southwest. Sickmann approached the car, then became stuck in the driver’s side window. The suspect sped off with the officer hanging on, and then struck him on the head with a hammer.
The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation and is expected to give an update at 1 p.m. Friday, along with the police chief. Charges are expected to be filed before that.
