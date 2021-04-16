MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A stretch of Interstate 94 westbound in St. Paul reopened Thursday evening after a fatal crash.
The Minnesota State Patrol said a person, a 38-year-old man, died in the incident, which occurred around 8:30 p.m.
The victim was involved in a separate, two-vehicle collision on southbound I-35E at eastbound I-94. The man then got out of his car and ran down the embankment onto westbound I-94. There, the man was struck by an Oldsmobile.
The driver and passenger of the Oldsmobile suffered no injuries.
Traffic was being diverted onto northbound 35E.
