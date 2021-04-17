MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott issued a city-wide curfew for all persons within the City that will be in effect 11 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday.
According to police officials, the curfew does not apply to those traveling to and from work or religious services; to law enforcement; those seeking medical care, emergency services, or fleeing danger; persons experiencing homelessness; recognized members of community groups authorized by the city to provide aid; or to the news media.
Mayor Elliott has requested that law enforcement including Brooklyn Center and those from surrounding communities to not use tear gas, rubber bullets, paint markings or the method referred to as “kettling” on individuals who have gathered to protest peacefully.
Police say other safety measures will include notifying protestors in increments of one hour, 30 minutes and 15 minutes, before the 11 p.m. curfew goes into effect.
Leaders say this allows protestors the time to safely clear the area.
Champlin also issued a city-wide curfew for Saturday and Sunday from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.
According to city officials, exceptions to this curfew will be made for those traveling to medical appointments or traveling to work, for law enforcement and emergency personnel, and for people fleeing dangerous situations.
The Curfew is set to be readdressed by the Council on Monday, April 19.