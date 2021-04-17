MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – On April 17 at 3:30 p.m. Officers from Brooklyn Park Police Department responded to a reported shooting.
The police arrived on the 6200 block of West Broadway where they located one male who had been shot. The male was quickly transported to an area hospital with what is believed to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The suspect fled the area prior to officers arriving. This incident is currently being investigated by Brooklyn Park PD Investigators.
This is a continuing story. Check back here for updates.