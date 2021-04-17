MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is dead after assaulting a woman and punching out a window, St. Paul Police say.
Officers were called to the 800 block of Edmund Avenue around 12:15 Saturday morning on a report of a domestic assault.
A woman, the victim, told officers she was assaulted by her boyfriend, who was armed with a handgun. She said he was angry at her because she had made a phone call, and he thought she was lying to him.
The woman said he pinned her down and choked her, pointing the gun to her head. A friend arrived to check on her, but the boyfriend pointed the gun at the friend and told her to leave.
The woman then said she was able to break free and flee to her neighbor’s house, though her boyfriend followed and punched one of the porch windows out.
The boyfriend was no longer at the house when officers arrived, but they saw a large pool of blood outside of the house and leading up the stairs.
They later found him in his car at the intersection of Edmund Avenue and Dale Street. He had crashed into a parked car and was dead.
Investigators believe he died because of the severe injury he sustained by breaking the porch window.
More On WCCO.com:
- What Happens If Derek Chauvin Is Convicted, Or If He's Acquitted?
- Brooklyn Center Issues Last-Minute Curfew After Protesters Arrested At Police Building
- Pedestrian Struck And Killed In Hopkins, Driver Taken Into Custody
- Charges: Luke Oeltjenbruns Dragged Police Officer With Truck, Struck Him With Hammer