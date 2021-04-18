MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 34-year-old woman was killed Friday night in a car crash near Cass Lake.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it occurred just before midnight on 140th Street Northwest in Wilkinson Township.
The victim, from Cass Lake, was ejected after her Chevrolet Impala went off the road and hit a tree. No one else was in the car, and no other vehicles were involved.
The crash is under investigation. The victim’s identity will be released following an autopsy scheduled to be performed by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.