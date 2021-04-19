MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The mayor of Brooklyn Center has issued a curfew beginning at 11 p.m. Monday.
“I understand this has been a long week for our Brooklyn Center residents, however, it is important to keep everyone safe,” Mayor Mike Elliott said in a statement.
The curfew will last until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Since Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop more than a week ago, there have been nightly demonstrations at the Brooklyn Center Police Department.
Law enforcement from multiple agencies, including the BCPD, Minnesota National Guard, Minnesota State Patrol and others, have been stationed at the department.
On some nights, authorities have clashed with protesters. Hundreds were arrested during last week’s rallies, though many were released without charges.
Potter is charged with second-degree manslaughter. She and police chief Tim Gannon both resigned in the wake of Wright’s death.