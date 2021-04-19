MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The state reports there have been 1,625,800 people who have completed their vaccine series, and close to an additional 667,000 have received at least one dose. As of Monday, Minnesota has administered 3,731,185 doses of vaccine.
Meanwhile, on Monday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported a total of 1,292 more cases and six more deaths due to the virus.READ MORE: COVID In Minnesota: MDH Reports 1,847 New Cases, 15 More Deaths
The latest figures of those hospitalized show 172 Minnesotans in ICU. The overall figures show hospitalization figures continuing to rise sharply as more cases of the U.K. variant are reported, with an average of 12.8 new daily hospitalizations per 100,000 residents. Anything above eight hospitalizations per 100,000 is considered high risk.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 557,665 positive cases and 7,026 deaths.READ MORE: COVID In MN: Over 50% Of Eligible Minnesotans Have Received One Vaccine Dose; MDH Reports 2,429 New Cases, 10 Deaths
The state’s rolling average positivity rate is now at 7.4%; at the start of March it was at 3.5%. Anything above 5% is considered cause for increased caution. Additionally, the rate of community spread remains high, with 44% of cases reported with no known source of exposure. The line of caution is drawn at 20%.
According to MDH, Minnesota processed 23,183 COVID tests since the last reported figures. Since the pandemic began, more than 3.91 million Minnesotans have been tested.MORE NEWS: COVID In MN: Gov. Walz Says 'Roll Up Your Sleeves, MN' Vaccine Campaign Now Focusing On Manufacturing Workers
The current tally also indicates that 85% of seniors (age 65 and older) in Minnesota are now vaccinated. The state also reports that 52% of Minnesotans age 16 and older have already received at least one dose.
