MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — The family of Walter Mondale says the Minnesota native and former vice president has died at the age of 93.
In a statement, Mondale’s family said he died of natural causes at his home in Minneapolis, surrounded by family.
“Beyond his commitment to public service, our dad was committed to our family, and we will miss him more than words can capture,” his family said in a statement.
The family said memorials are planned in both Minnesota and Washington, D.C.
Mondale served Minnesota as attorney general and U.S. senator. He followed the trail blazed by his political mentor, Hubert H. Humphrey, to the vice presidency, serving under Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981.
Mondale’s own try for the White House, in 1984, came at the zenith of Ronald Reagan’s popularity. On Election Day, he carried only his home state and the District of Columbia.
Mondale made a different kind of history that year by choosing the first female running mate on a major party ticket, Geraldine Ferraro.
