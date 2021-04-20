MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are offering a $500 reward for information identifying a man connected to a sexual assault earlier this month in Hopkins.
The Hopkins Police Department is asking the public to help name a man pictured in Metro Transit surveillance photos. Investigators say he is connected to the assault of a girl on April 4 on the 500 block of Blake Road North.
The man seen on the surveillance footage is about 50 years old, 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs around 230 pounds. Investigators say he is Black and is known to ride Metro Transit bus route No. 17.
Anyone with information on this man’s identity is asked to call 911 or leave a tip here.
