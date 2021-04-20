Derek Chauvin TrialJury Resumed Deliberations At 8 A.M. Tuesday -- Follow The Latest
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Surveys

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s spring cleaning time and a new survey focuses on how a clean house makes you feel.

The recent Harris Poll shows that 9 out of 10 Americans say they feel more relaxed when they have a clean home.

The top thing people want to do this spring is declutter and organize.

Click here for more information.