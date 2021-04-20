MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s spring cleaning time and a new survey focuses on how a clean house makes you feel.
The recent Harris Poll shows that 9 out of 10 Americans say they feel more relaxed when they have a clean home.
The top thing people want to do this spring is declutter and organize.
