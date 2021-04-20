MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —During the unrest last May following the death of George Floyd at the hands of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis 911 system was overwhelmed with calls. To help avoid a similar situation, we ask WCCO viewers to please take note of these important phone numbers.
Minneapolis Police opened up a new line last month which allows residents to share information about suspicious activity that does not require an immediate response. Afterward, the tips will be forwarded to the appropriate investigative division for further follow-up.
The tip line is 612-673-5335 but officials urge people with an emergency to continue to call 911.
“We are grateful to the community for providing tips when they see something suspicious or have information that will help keep our city safe,” said MPD Chief Medaria Arradondo. “This new tip line will be able to handle a large volume of calls and process the tips more effectively.”
The improved tip line technology significantly increases the call capacity and allows those handling the tips to do so more efficiently, and the MPD was able to enhance the current technology at no additional cost.
For more ways to contact the City of Minneapolis or to report a tip, see the information below:
- Call 911 for life safety emergencies requiring Police, Fire, or EMS.
- Minneapolis Police Department Tip Line: to provide tips to MPD about suspicious activity not requiring an immediate response.
Phone: 612-673-5335 Text: 847411
- Minneapolis 311: Call 311 for non-emergency City information 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday – Friday Email: Minneapolis311@minneapolismn.gov
Phone: 311 or 612-673-3000 TTY: 612-263-6850
- Business and Property Owners: Businesses and property owners can call 612-673-2499 with questions about business operations during the trial and general information about regulations and resources.
- CrimeStoppers of Minnesota Tip Line: 800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online.
More On WCCO.com:
- Attorneys At Derek Chauvin Trial In George Floyd’s Death To Make Final Pitch
- Police: Officers Fatally Shoot Carjacking Suspect Who Shot At Them On I-35W Burnsville
- Drive-By Shooter Targets National Guard Humvee In Minneapolis, Injuring 2 Guardsmen
- 2 Killed, 1 Hurt In Lowry Tunnel Crash In Minneapolis
- What Happens If Derek Chauvin Is Convicted, Or If He’s Acquitted?