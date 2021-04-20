MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A verdict has been reached and soon the world will know the fate of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, accused in the death of George Floyd. The verdict is expected to be read between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Family members of George Floyd, along with attorney Ben Crump, will be holding a press conference an hour after the verdict is read.

The verdict comes after 13 days of testimony at the heavily secured Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis. Crump says the trial, often featuring disturbing videos and pictures of the May 25, 2020 incident, was tough on the family.

“It has a psychological mental effect, not just on the family but on people who are watching television, following this trial intensely,” attorney Ben Crump said. “For many of us, George Floyd represents a cause, a case, a hashtag. But for his siblings and his children, George Floyd is their blood.”

President Joe Biden said he reached out to the family and shared prayers when the jury was handed the case Monday.

“I’ve come to know George’s family, not just on the passing. I spent time with them. I spent time with his little daughter Gianna, you should see this beautiful child, and his brother, both brothers as a matter of fact,” Biden said.

Biden says he’s praying the verdict is the “right verdict.”

“I think it’s overwhelming in my view. I wouldn’t say that unless the jury was sequestered now, you would not hear me say that,” Biden said.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The other three officers involved are charged with aiding and abetting, and are expected to be tried jointly in August.