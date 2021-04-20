MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot early Tuesday morning in north Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 2 a.m. in a home on the 5100 block of Dupont Avenue North, near the Jenny Lind Elementary School. A Shotspotter alert and several 911 calls prompted officers to respond to the home, where they found a man, believed to be in his late teens, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Officers attempted life-saving measures, but paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. The victim’s identify has yet to be released.
Investigators say that several people were taken to the police department for questioning. They are also seeking more witnesses.
So far, no arrests have been made.
According to Minneapolis police, this death marks the 21st homicide in the city this year — that’s nearly 10 more than at this time last year.
