BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) — Tuesday morning, elected officials joined residents calling for change in Brooklyn Center.

That’s where Daunte Wright was shot to death by police officer Kim Potter, who has since resigned and been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Community members came together with elected officials to call upon people to stand up to racism, both with their voices and with policy.

Mayor Mike Elliott and Rep. Ilhan Omar stood alongside their constituents to listen to and share the changes they want to see.

WATCH: Rep. Ilhan Omar Speaks On Daunte Wright Shooting In Brooklyn Center

Some of the ideas included a civilian oversight committee, with an emphasis on civilian, and transparent processes, particularly when it involves law enforcement.

They want an end to what they describe as petty traffic stops, in reference to how things escalated with Wright.

Above all, they said they want to be treated with respect.

“We need police to be held accountable,” resident Protea Toles said. “It needs to protect us.”

“We live in fear,” Jamiya Crayton said. “We live across the street from the police station, we should feel safe all the time.”

Crayton said tear gas got into her apartment through closed windows and doors, and that her 3-year-old daughter is scared to go home.