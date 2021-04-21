MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A day after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd, we’re hearing from two of the most memorable witnesses for the prosecution.

They are two men from the neighborhood who ended up at 38th and Chicago and tried to get police officers to stop.

“I’ve been affected very emotion. I’m still emotion behind what I watched happen with George,” Charles McMillian said.

Minnesota and America watched as Charles McMillian called out to Floyd, telling him, “You can’t win.”

When the judge announced guilty, guilty, guilty, McMillian told Gayle King on “CBS This Morning” he was shocked.

“I work at a car wash. And somebody came through and was telling me, and they said, ‘Man, you really did it.’ And I go, ‘Did what?’ And they go, ‘They found him guilty of all charges,'” McMillian said.

Fate brought Donald Williams — the MMA fighter — to that same spot at 38th and Chicago last May.

“I did call the police on the police,” William said on the witness stand during Chauvin’s trial.

“It was tough. It’s tough nights. I’m just trying to stay mentally tough with it and not let it consume me,” he said.

The defense tried to paint the bystanders as angry and Williams as the angry Black man.

“It sucks I had to go up there and endure that,” Williams said. “And now the world sees that as well.”

Two more lives forever changed by those 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

“Everybody’s gotta work on change,” McMillian said. “The whole world gotta work on change. George sent a message for change.”