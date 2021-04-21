MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Cloud woman is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing a man during an altercation in an alleyway behind her home Monday.
A criminal complaint shows 40-year-old Lindsay Shelltrack-Miller has been charged with one count of second-degree unintentional murder.READ MORE: Daunte Wright’s Girlfriend Suffered Broken Jaw During Police Encounter, Mother Says
According to the complaint, Shelltrack-Miller called police to her home just before noon Monday, saying she had stabbed a man.
When officers arrived, the man was gasping for the breath in the alleyway. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
In an interview with police, Shelltrack-Miller said she and the man were arguing and that she threw water on him because she was feeling “ballsy,” the complaint states.READ MORE: Minneapolis Fire Responds To Blaze At Metal Recycling Plant
Surveillance footage obtained from an app on Shelltrack-Miller’s phone showed her chasing the man into the alleyway and grabbing onto his back before she falls to the ground, according to the complaint.
The footage allegedly shows Shelltrack-Miller kicking the man and spraying him with mace before he tries to restrain her. It’s at that point in the footage Shelltrack-Miller appears to reach into a fanny pack she was wearing, pull something out and stab the man.
Shelltrack-Miller told police she stabbed the man “because she was scared and trying to warm [him] to stay away from her,” the complaint states.MORE NEWS: Wisconsin Man Identified As Carjacking Suspect Fatally Shot By Police On I-35W; Officers Also ID'd
Shelltrack-Miller is in custody and faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.