MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Cloud woman is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing a man during an altercation in an alleyway behind her home Monday.

A criminal complaint shows 40-year-old Lindsay Shelltrack-Miller has been charged with one count of second-degree unintentional murder.

According to the complaint, Shelltrack-Miller called police to her home just before noon Monday, saying she had stabbed a man.

When officers arrived, the man was gasping for the breath in the alleyway. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

In an interview with police, Shelltrack-Miller said she and the man were arguing and that she threw water on him because she was feeling “ballsy,” the complaint states.

Surveillance footage obtained from an app on Shelltrack-Miller’s phone showed her chasing the man into the alleyway and grabbing onto his back before she falls to the ground, according to the complaint.

The footage allegedly shows Shelltrack-Miller kicking the man and spraying him with mace before he tries to restrain her. It’s at that point in the footage Shelltrack-Miller appears to reach into a fanny pack she was wearing, pull something out and stab the man.

Shelltrack-Miller told police she stabbed the man “because she was scared and trying to warm [him] to stay away from her,” the complaint states.

Shelltrack-Miller is in custody and faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.