MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials have identified the man killed Tuesday morning in a shooting in north Minneapolis.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says that 19-year-old Keshaun James Leuzzo-Mapp, of Minneapolis, died around 2:16 a.m. of a single gunshot wound to the torso. His manner of death was listed as homicide.
Minneapolis police say the early morning shooting happened at a home on the 5100 block of Dupont Avenue North, in the city’s Lind-Bohanon neighborhood. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert and several 911 calls found Leuzzo-Mapp at the home, suffering from the gunshot wound.
Officers attempted life-saving measures, but paramedics pronounced the teenager dead at the scene.
Several witnesses were questioned in the hours after the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.
This shooting marked the 21st homicide in the city this year.
