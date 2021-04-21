DEREK CHAUVIN GUILTYJury convicts ex-officer on all charges
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Fire, Minneapolis Fire Department, North Minneapolis, Northern Metal Recycling

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Fire Department is at the scene of a fire at a metal recycling plant in north Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon.

The department called it a “large outside rubbish/scrap metal fire” at EMR Northern Metal Recycling on 28th Avenue and Pacific Street North.

A heavy plume of smoke could be seen coming from the facility on traffic cameras in the area.

(credit: MnDOT)

Check back for more on this developing story.