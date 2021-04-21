MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Fire Department is at the scene of a fire at a metal recycling plant in north Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon.
The department called it a “large outside rubbish/scrap metal fire” at EMR Northern Metal Recycling on 28th Avenue and Pacific Street North.
Fire crews have responded to a large outside rubbish/scrap metal fire at the 2800 block of Pacific Street. They have lines laid to extinguish fire. Currently setting up deck guns and aerial ladder water towers to put a large amount of water on the fire.
— Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) April 21, 2021
Additional personnel and equipment have been requested for more resources. Crews are setting up another aerial water tower on the river side.
— Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) April 21, 2021
A heavy plume of smoke could be seen coming from the facility on traffic cameras in the area.
Check back for more on this developing story.
More On WCCO.com: