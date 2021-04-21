MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, attention turns to the work needed for change. Wednesday night, the Minnesota House is expected to discuss a large budget bill that would also make changes to police policies.
Ever since the legislature approved a bipartisan police accountability bill last summer after George Floyd's death, DFL lawmakers have been pushing for more action.
Chauvin’s verdict is an opportunity to increase the pressure because any changes they want must get through the GOP-controlled Senate, where Majority Leader Paul Gazelka is only committing to holding hearings on the subject.
Democrats and advocates say the state can’t afford to waste time and need to act.
Some of the proposals they'll discuss on Tuesday night are the mandatory release of body camera video when a person dies in police custody, and expanding a database tracking misconduct.
“Maybe have a chance to intervene and stop what happened to George Floyd and stop what happened to Daunte Wright. But you know what? None of that is going to happen if we continue to have one part of our legislature is not going to take action when they know in this moment, we need to take action. We cannot afford to continue to have lives lost when we can step in as legislators and do our job,” said Rep. Cedrick Frazier, who represents New Hope.
Gazelka isn’t ruling out any bills on police, but he also isn’t making any promises.
Gov. Tim Walz says he will "burn all of his political capital" on the issue and said he too would increase the public pressure from his platform as governor, underscoring how heated this debate could become.
