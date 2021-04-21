DEREK CHAUVIN GUILTY
Jury convicts ex-officer on all charges
Latest News
Wisconsin Man Identified As Carjacking Suspect Killed In Shoot-Out With Police On I-35W
Authorities have identified the carjacking suspect killed Sunday in a shoot-out with police on Interstate 35W.
New Mugshot Released As Derek Chauvin Is Booked Into Maximum Security Prison
The Minnesota Department of Corrections released a new mugshot Tuesday of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was booked into the Oak Park Heights maximum security prison after being convicted of murdering George Floyd.
Live WCCO Video
Twins Fans May Lament Rain, But Target Field Was Built To Be Soaked
Baseball fans headed to the Minnesota Twins home opener won’t have to worry about frigid temperatures like previous years -- but they will likely need an umbrella.
MN Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings In Southern, Central Minnesota After Record Warmth
Loving the summer temperatures? Get outside and enjoy even more. The Twin Cities tied a record for high temperatures on Monday. But there is severe weather possible in the evening.
Why Are We Already Seeing Mosquitoes?
We're not the only ones taking advantage of these balmy spring temperatures. A certain seasonal insect is also making an early appearance.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Declares State Of Emergency Due To Wildfires
There have been more than 320 wildfires reported in Wisconsin, burning over 1,400 acres.
Minnesota Weather: Easter Weekend Ends With #Top10WxDay; Monday Brings More Heat, Possible Storms
What an end to the weekend weather-wise, with a #Top10WxDay on tap for Easter Sunday.
A's Beat Reeling Twins Twice
The nightcap featured a delay of nearly 25 minutes because of a light bank in left field that lost power.
Wolves Beat Kings For 2nd Time This Season, 134-120
Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and a season-high 18 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves pulled away over the final five minutes and thumped the Sacramento Kings 134-120 on Tuesday night.
Twins Right Fielder Max Kepler Sidelined By COVID-19
The Twins have had at least four positive coronavirus tests in the past week.
Baseball Report: Yankees Not Looking Like Much Of A Contender
The New York Yankees have the worst record in the American League, while the Oakland A's have pulled out of their early-season slump, winning eight straight.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
How Dottie Pepper's Former Mentor George Pulver Might Advise Dustin Johnson And Will Zalatoris
Dottie Pepper, who has a new book about her former mentor George Pulver, looks at what he might say to Dustin Johnson and Will Zalatoris.
CBS Sports The New Home Of World Series Of Poker Main Event: 'We Have A History With This Tournament And We're Excited To Rekindle It'
The World Series of Poker is coming to CBS with coverage of the Main Event and several Bracelet Events
SEE IT: Best Moments From The 56th ACM Awards
Look back at the best moments from the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS and Paramount+.
LIST: 2021 ACM Award Winners
See all big the winners from the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS.
'The Country Music Community Is So Supportive': Co-Host Mickey Guyton Talks How 56th ACM Awards Show Is Breaking Barriers
The 56th annual ACM Awards celebrate all things country music but it also show how inclusive the genre has become, according to co-host Mickey Guyton.
Therapist Dr. Orna Guralnik On COVID-19 Pandemic: 'People Are Capable Of A Lot More Than They Knew'
The psychotherapist previews season two of "Couples Therapy" on Showtime and shares how the pandemic has impacted the mental health of millions of people nationwide.
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 Community
COVID-19 Resources
Good Question
What Happens During Jury Deliberations?
After weeks of listening, it's now time for the jurors in the Derek Chauvin trial to speak up.
How Do Flyovers Come Together?
A home opener tradition had to be called off due to weather Thursday.
Why Are Vaccines Injected Into Our Arms?
Vaccine injection is nothing new, especially during flu season. But it still has us wondering. Why are vaccines injected into our arms?
Roseline’s Candles
April 21, 2021 at 9:00 am
Roseline’s Candles started in 2020 and are 100% soy wax and vegan.
For more information, click
here.